Arrests Made in Hospital Assault Case

Four individuals were arrested for allegedly attacking medical staff at a private hospital in Jhansi. The incident began over a billing dispute. Shivdeep, a local resident, dissatisfied with his mother's discharge, returned with others to confront and assault doctors and staff members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:06 IST
In a significant development, four people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting medical personnel at a private hospital in Jhansi, a police official confirmed on Wednesday.

The altercation erupted at a nursing home in the city's Navabad area on Tuesday, reportedly initiated by patient attendants dissatisfied with treatment services. Jhansi Superintendent of Police, Gyanendra Kumar Singh, stated that the scuffle began with discontent over billing procedures.

According to police reports, Shivdeep, hailing from Chirgaon town's Dhamna Khurd area, was discontent with the care his mother received, reacting aggressively during her hospital discharge. The situation escalated following a billing disagreement, with Shivdeep enlisting associates to confront the medical team. Dr. Mandeep Madia filed a complaint leading to the arrest of Shivdeep and his associates, Ritik, Deepak, and Jayant Singh.

