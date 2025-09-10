Arrests Made in Hospital Assault Case

In a significant development, four people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting medical personnel at a private hospital in Jhansi, a police official confirmed on Wednesday.

The altercation erupted at a nursing home in the city's Navabad area on Tuesday, reportedly initiated by patient attendants dissatisfied with treatment services. Jhansi Superintendent of Police, Gyanendra Kumar Singh, stated that the scuffle began with discontent over billing procedures.

According to police reports, Shivdeep, hailing from Chirgaon town's Dhamna Khurd area, was discontent with the care his mother received, reacting aggressively during her hospital discharge. The situation escalated following a billing disagreement, with Shivdeep enlisting associates to confront the medical team. Dr. Mandeep Madia filed a complaint leading to the arrest of Shivdeep and his associates, Ritik, Deepak, and Jayant Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)