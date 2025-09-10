Left Menu

Breaking the Antibiotic Cycle: Misconceptions in Indian Healthcare

A study in India reveals healthcare providers erroneously believe patients desire antibiotics, leading to overprescription. Despite assumptions, patients showed no preference for practitioners who prescribe antibiotics. Reducing such misconceptions may curb antibiotic overuse and prevent antimicrobial resistance, a significant global health challenge expected to cause millions of deaths by 2050.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:32 IST
Breaking the Antibiotic Cycle: Misconceptions in Indian Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pervasive belief among healthcare providers in India that patients desire antibiotics is causing overprescription, a new study suggests. Researchers found that this misconception might be a bigger factor than profit-driven motives or educational gaps.

The study, involving institutions like the University of Southern California and India's IIM Bangalore, discovered that patients actually don't favor practitioners who prescribe antibiotics. This contradiction highlights a need to address healthcare providers' false assumptions about patient preferences to decrease antibiotic overuse, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Antibiotic resistance is a major concern, with a recent study estimating global fatalities at 39 million by 2050. Addressing provider misconceptions could play a crucial role in combating this escalating health threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

 France
2
Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

 Global
3
Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

 Qatar
4
Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025