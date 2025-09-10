Breaking the Antibiotic Cycle: Misconceptions in Indian Healthcare

A pervasive belief among healthcare providers in India that patients desire antibiotics is causing overprescription, a new study suggests. Researchers found that this misconception might be a bigger factor than profit-driven motives or educational gaps.

The study, involving institutions like the University of Southern California and India's IIM Bangalore, discovered that patients actually don't favor practitioners who prescribe antibiotics. This contradiction highlights a need to address healthcare providers' false assumptions about patient preferences to decrease antibiotic overuse, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Antibiotic resistance is a major concern, with a recent study estimating global fatalities at 39 million by 2050. Addressing provider misconceptions could play a crucial role in combating this escalating health threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)