Ebola vaccination begins in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, WHO says

The World Health Organization on Sunday said it had begun vaccinating frontline health workers and contacts of people infected with Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Kasai Province, where an outbreak has been declared.

The WHO said an initial 400 doses of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine from the country's stockpile of 2,000 doses have been delivered to Bulape, which is the outbreak's epicentre.

Kennedy appoints five new members to US vaccine panel

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday appointed five new members to the revamped advisory panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine policy. This comes ahead of the panel's meeting this week to review guidance on shots for hepatitis B, measles-mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV) and COVID-19, in a closely watched session that could further reshape the federal vaccination policy.

USDA reports Nebraska's first case of bird flu in dairy cattle herd

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday reported Nebraska's first case of bird flu in a dairy cattle herd.

Novartis signs up to $5.7 billion licensing deal with Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Swiss drugmaker Novartis and drug developer Monte Rosa Therapeutics signed a licensing deal worth up to $5.7 billion on Monday to develop drugs for immune-mediated diseases. Under the agreement, Monte Rosa will receive an upfront payment of $120 million and could earn milestone payments and royalties that lift the total value to as much as $5.7 billion.

Colgate to change toothpaste packaging to address Texas AG fluoride concerns

Colgate-Palmolive will introduce new packaging and marketing for its toothpaste products, after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton expressed concern that its marketing of fluoride could harm parents and children. Paxton said on Monday that beginning on November 1, Colgate will depict "safe, age-appropriate amounts of toothpaste" for children under six for its Colgate, Tom's of Maine and hello brands of toothpaste, consistent with the labels' instructions.

aTyr hits record low as lung disease drug fails in late-stage trial

Drug developer aTyr Pharma's experimental drug failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study for the treatment of a type of lung disease, the company said on Monday, sending its shares plunging more than 80% to a record low. The drug, called efzofitimod, was being tested for pulmonary sarcoidosis, a condition that causes the formation of small clumps of inflammatory cells called granulomas impacting the lungs and lymph nodes.

Over half of US healthcare workers plan to switch jobs by next year, survey finds

More than half of U.S. healthcare workers are actively looking to leave their current jobs, according to a new survey, underscoring mounting pressure on an already strained system. The Harris Poll, commissioned by education services company Strategic Education, surveyed 1,504 frontline healthcare employees and 304 employers between June 26 and July 21 this year and found widespread burnout, dissatisfaction and a high attrition risk.

UnitedHealth sought to meet with Trump, WSJ reports

UnitedHealth has sought meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, although it has not secured one yet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The attempts are part of a bolstered lobbying effort in Washington, D.C., by the top U.S. health insurer at a time it faces numerous regulatory challenges, the paper reported.

