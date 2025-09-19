Advertising Watchdog Challenges MrBeast's Marketing Tactics

MrBeast, YouTube's most subscribed channel, is under scrutiny from the Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) for allegedly misleading marketing tactics targeted at children.

Following a comprehensive review, CARU critiqued promotional campaigns for Feastables chocolate bars, noting non-compliance with established industry guidelines and potential infringement of children's online privacy laws.

In response, MrBeast's team acknowledged past oversights but confirmed adjustments have been made, although they disagree with every point raised by CARU. Notably, certain videos, including a removed 'blind taste test,' were pointed out for insufficient advertisement disclosures, further addressing past sweepstakes guidelines.

