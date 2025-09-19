Advertising Watchdog Challenges MrBeast's Marketing Tactics
The U.S. Children's Advertising Review Unit criticized MrBeast's marketing tactics involving chocolate bars, claiming they misled young viewers. MrBeast responded by stating that the practices have been revised. Several videos allegedly lacked proper disclosure of advertising content, and previous sweepstakes failed to comply with privacy laws for children.
MrBeast, YouTube's most subscribed channel, is under scrutiny from the Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) for allegedly misleading marketing tactics targeted at children.
Following a comprehensive review, CARU critiqued promotional campaigns for Feastables chocolate bars, noting non-compliance with established industry guidelines and potential infringement of children's online privacy laws.
In response, MrBeast's team acknowledged past oversights but confirmed adjustments have been made, although they disagree with every point raised by CARU. Notably, certain videos, including a removed 'blind taste test,' were pointed out for insufficient advertisement disclosures, further addressing past sweepstakes guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MrBeast
- marketing
- advertising
- YouTube
- children
- privacy
- Feastables
- CARU
- guidelines
- chocolate
ALSO READ
Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Children Amidst Legal Battle
Children should aspire to join armed forces if they want to explore India, world: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.
Warfare, driven by technology, expanded to newer domains like cyber: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan during interaction with children in Ranchi.
Controversial Claims Surround Forced Re-education of Ukrainian Children
Controversy Erupts Over Yale Report on Ukrainian Children's Re-education