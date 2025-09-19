Left Menu

Advertising Watchdog Challenges MrBeast's Marketing Tactics

The U.S. Children's Advertising Review Unit criticized MrBeast's marketing tactics involving chocolate bars, claiming they misled young viewers. MrBeast responded by stating that the practices have been revised. Several videos allegedly lacked proper disclosure of advertising content, and previous sweepstakes failed to comply with privacy laws for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 04:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MrBeast, YouTube's most subscribed channel, is under scrutiny from the Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) for allegedly misleading marketing tactics targeted at children.

Following a comprehensive review, CARU critiqued promotional campaigns for Feastables chocolate bars, noting non-compliance with established industry guidelines and potential infringement of children's online privacy laws.

In response, MrBeast's team acknowledged past oversights but confirmed adjustments have been made, although they disagree with every point raised by CARU. Notably, certain videos, including a removed 'blind taste test,' were pointed out for insufficient advertisement disclosures, further addressing past sweepstakes guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

