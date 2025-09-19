Vaccine Policy Shake-Up: Kennedy's Advisory Committee Stirs Controversy

In a controversial move, U.S. vaccine advisers voted Thursday to revise the application of a key childhood vaccine, realigning it under the guidance of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. Recommendations now separate measles-mumps-rubella and varicella vaccines, veering from the previous MMRV combination for children under 4 years old.

Aligning with his longstanding anti-vaccine activism, Kennedy's decisions have sparked heated discussions, particularly regarding the absence of new scientific data supporting these changes. Critics argue that the steps appear rushed and lack thorough analysis, potentially impacting public trust in health systems.

Merck, the manufacturer of the MMRV shot, expressed concerns over the vote's implications, which may limit access for some children while maintaining it for others under specific programs. Kennedy's broader agenda includes reconsidering COVID-19 vaccination eligibility and federal support for state vaccine exemptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)