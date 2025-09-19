Left Menu

Vaccine Policy Shake-Up: Kennedy's Advisory Committee Stirs Controversy

U.S. vaccine advisers voted to revise the use of the combined MMRV vaccine under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's guidance. The new recommendations separate the vaccines for measles-mumps-rubella and varicella. Kennedy aims to alter U.S. immunization policies to restore trust, despite criticism over lack of scientific backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 04:27 IST
Vaccine Policy Shake-Up: Kennedy's Advisory Committee Stirs Controversy
vaccine

In a controversial move, U.S. vaccine advisers voted Thursday to revise the application of a key childhood vaccine, realigning it under the guidance of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. Recommendations now separate measles-mumps-rubella and varicella vaccines, veering from the previous MMRV combination for children under 4 years old.

Aligning with his longstanding anti-vaccine activism, Kennedy's decisions have sparked heated discussions, particularly regarding the absence of new scientific data supporting these changes. Critics argue that the steps appear rushed and lack thorough analysis, potentially impacting public trust in health systems.

Merck, the manufacturer of the MMRV shot, expressed concerns over the vote's implications, which may limit access for some children while maintaining it for others under specific programs. Kennedy's broader agenda includes reconsidering COVID-19 vaccination eligibility and federal support for state vaccine exemptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Financial Balancing Act

Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Financial Balancing Act

 Global
2
Jharkhand govt ready to cooperate fully with Centre to make defence sector self-reliant: CM Hemant Soren at Defence East Tech.

Jharkhand govt ready to cooperate fully with Centre to make defence sector s...

 India
3
General Chauhan Advocates for Modern Defence Enhancements

General Chauhan Advocates for Modern Defence Enhancements

 India
4
New FDA Pilot Program: A Game Changer for Nicotine Pouch Makers

New FDA Pilot Program: A Game Changer for Nicotine Pouch Makers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025