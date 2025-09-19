Left Menu

Ukraine Eyes Arms Export Strategy Amid Conflict

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's plan to unveil a strategy for guided arms exports in two weeks. The initiative aims to attract buyers from the United States, Europe, and beyond, enabling Ukraine to increase its drone production and secure funding to support its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Updated: 19-09-2025 22:25 IST
Ukraine is set to announce a new strategy for guided arms exports in a fortuitous timing as the nation grapples with ongoing conflict. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that the unveiling is scheduled for two weeks from now.

In a video address, Zelenskiy highlighted the potential markets in the United States, Europe, and various other countries as crucial buyers for Ukraine's defense capabilities. The initiative is designed to enhance drone production and secure necessary funding for the embattled nation.

While focusing on boosting exports, Zelenskiy assured that strict export controls would accompany this ambitious program, reflecting Ukraine's commitment to responsible arms trading practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

