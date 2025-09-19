Left Menu

Revolutionizing AYUSH: Bridging the Digital Divide

AYUSH institutions nationwide are embracing innovative digital solutions discussed at a national workshop to enhance Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy. The event focused on creating a unified digital framework to improve citizen services and involved representatives from 28 states and 8 Union Territories, highlighting successful initiatives from regions like Kerala.

In a significant move to bridge the digital divide, AYUSH institutions across the country are set to adopt innovative ideas discussed during a recent two-day national workshop. The National AYUSH Mission (NAM) announced that these efforts aim to boost the popularity of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy.

According to a press release, senior officials from multiple states expressed a keen interest in adopting effective strategies from other regions to achieve digital readiness swiftly. As outlined during the workshop titled 'IT Solutions for the AYUSH Sector,' certain digital solutions will be implemented to enhance citizen-centric services.

The workshop, held in Kumarakom in collaboration with the Kerala government's Department of AYUSH and the Union AYUSH Ministry, witnessed participation from delegates representing 28 states and eight Union Territories. The event underscored the importance of developing a comprehensive, interoperable digital framework to revolutionize the sector.

