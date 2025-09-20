Left Menu

Drug Quality Crisis: 94 Samples Found Substandard in August

In August, central and state drug laboratories identified 94 drug samples as 'not of standard quality.' The routine checks aim to safeguard public health, with three samples from Bihar flagged as spurious. Regulatory actions are underway to address the issue, ensuring unsafe drugs are withdrawn from the market.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In an alarming discovery, 94 drug samples were flagged as 'not of standard quality' by the central and state drugs laboratories in August, according to health ministry officials.

Three of these spurious samples originated from Bihar, produced illegally by an unauthorized manufacturer. This underscores the significance of stringent regulatory checks, especially those conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on a monthly basis.

The ongoing investigations aim not only to penalize the offending manufacturers but also to strengthen the regulatory framework to prevent future occurrences. Officials emphasize that these failures were specific to the tested batches and do not reflect the overall quality of other market products.

