Drug Quality Crisis: 94 Samples Found Substandard in August

In an alarming discovery, 94 drug samples were flagged as 'not of standard quality' by the central and state drugs laboratories in August, according to health ministry officials.

Three of these spurious samples originated from Bihar, produced illegally by an unauthorized manufacturer. This underscores the significance of stringent regulatory checks, especially those conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on a monthly basis.

The ongoing investigations aim not only to penalize the offending manufacturers but also to strengthen the regulatory framework to prevent future occurrences. Officials emphasize that these failures were specific to the tested batches and do not reflect the overall quality of other market products.

(With inputs from agencies.)