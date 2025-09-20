Left Menu

Dhanbad Medics Strike: A Call for Justice

Healthcare services at SNMMCH in Dhanbad were disrupted as junior doctors went on strike. They alleged verbal abuse by an aide of a local MP. Outpatient services were paralysed, and junior doctors wore black badges in solidarity, demanding action against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Healthcare services at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad faced disruption as junior doctors initiated a strike. The protest was in response to allegations that a female colleague was verbally abused by an aide of local BJP MP, Dhullu Mahto.

SNMMCH's outpatient department services came to a halt, with nearly 50 junior doctors joining the strike. The hospital superintendent, Dr. DK Gindauria, confirmed the incident, stating that the accused, Rampravesh Das, allegedly entered the surgery ward under the influence.

While Das denied the allegations, the junior doctors remain steadfast in their demands for justice and have sought support from Health Minister Irfan Ansari. The protest has gained traction, with junior doctors across various colleges in the state expressing solidarity by wearing black badges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

