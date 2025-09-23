Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Claims on Vaccines and Tylenol Stir Medical Debates

In an unusual press conference, Donald Trump linked autism to vaccines and Tylenol, contradicting scientific consensus. His recommendations, including changes to vaccine schedules, lack medical backing. Kenvue, Tylenol's maker, and medical experts refute these claims, emphasizing vaccines' safety and necessity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 04:36 IST
Donald Trump

In a striking White House press conference, former President Donald Trump drew connections between autism and childhood vaccines, as well as the popular pain reliever Tylenol, specifically when used by pregnant women and young children. These assertions sharply contrast with longstanding scientific data.

Despite lacking medical credentials, Trump, accompanied by vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., urged reconsideration of vaccines' role in autism, a notion widely disputed by the scientific community. Kenvue, producer of Tylenol, and health societies vehemently opposed Trump's unfounded claims.

Trump's remarks shook Kenvue's stock, causing short-term declines. The announcement echoed his pandemic-era briefings, where he notoriously dispensed unscientific advice. Experts stress vaccines' life-saving contributions, countering Trump's baseless claims that risk public health misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

