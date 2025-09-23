Trump's Controversial Claims on Vaccines and Tylenol Stir Medical Debates

In a striking White House press conference, former President Donald Trump drew connections between autism and childhood vaccines, as well as the popular pain reliever Tylenol, specifically when used by pregnant women and young children. These assertions sharply contrast with longstanding scientific data.

Despite lacking medical credentials, Trump, accompanied by vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., urged reconsideration of vaccines' role in autism, a notion widely disputed by the scientific community. Kenvue, producer of Tylenol, and health societies vehemently opposed Trump's unfounded claims.

Trump's remarks shook Kenvue's stock, causing short-term declines. The announcement echoed his pandemic-era briefings, where he notoriously dispensed unscientific advice. Experts stress vaccines' life-saving contributions, countering Trump's baseless claims that risk public health misinformation.

