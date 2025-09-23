Left Menu

Bill Gates and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: A Vaccine Policy Standoff

Bill Gates met with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss vaccine policies. Despite differing views, with Kennedy being a vaccine skeptic and Gates supporting their safety and efficacy, they agreed to disagree. Kennedy has significantly changed U.S. vaccine policies since taking office.

Updated: 23-09-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 05:15 IST
Bill Gates

Bill Gates, the philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder, had a crucial meeting with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., marking their first encounter since Kennedy took office.

The two prominent figures, who hold opposing views on vaccines, ended their discussions in agreement to disagree, with Gates advocating for the proven safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Kennedy, a long-time skeptic, has made substantial changes to U.S. vaccine policy, raising public health concerns.

