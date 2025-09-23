C-Section Surge in Andhra Pradesh: A Growing Concern
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlights the alarming rate of cesarean sections in the state, attributing it to financial motives of private hospitals. The state tops in such operations, which are mostly done for monetary gain rather than medical necessity.
In a concerning revelation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has criticized the high number of cesarean section operations in the state, the highest in India at 56.62 percent. Naidu attributes this trend to financial incentives driving doctors in private hospitals to prefer C-sections over natural childbirth.
During a session in the Assembly, Naidu emphasized that 90 percent of these procedures are conducted in private hospitals, leading to unnecessary operations. He directed Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav to address this issue and promote safe delivery practices.
Meanwhile, it was also revealed that cultural factors, such as setting auspicious delivery dates, contribute to the trend. In other developments, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced plans for a state-of-the-art library in Amaravati, part of a larger initiative to enhance the reading culture and library infrastructure across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
