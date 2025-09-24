Ebola Outbreak Trends Downwards in DRC
The Democratic Republic of Congo reported 11 new Ebola cases, marking a decrease in new infections. The World Health Organization updated that as of September 21, Congo's Kasai Province has 57 cases including probable ones, with 35 deaths. Vigilance remains essential despite the downtrend.
The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported 11 new confirmed cases of Ebola, indicating a downward trend in the outbreak, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This update comes after the agency's last report on September 15. WHO noted on Wednesday that the trend of new cases is decreasing, which is promising given the circumstances.
As of September 21, Congo's Kasai Province has documented a total of 57 cases, including 10 probable cases. The total death toll stands at 35, of which 10 are probable deaths, as per the WHO's figures. This development highlights the persistent challenge that Ebola poses, despite efforts to control it.
"The outbreak shows a decreasing trend of cases in the recent week, nevertheless the attention remains high," the WHO emphasized. Vigilance and continued precautionary measures are essential to managing and eventually eradicating this outbreak.
