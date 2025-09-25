Colgate's Bright Smiles Program Reaches 2 Billion Children Globally

Colgate's flagship oral health education initiative, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF), has achieved a historic milestone by reaching 2 billion children globally. The program is particularly impactful in India, educating over 185 million children and their families, elevating public health standards and addressing oral health disparities.

The initiative, established in 1991, targets underserved communities by providing education, dental screenings, and treatment access. Colgate's collaborative approach, involving parents, educators, NGOs, and dental professionals, underscores the importance of preventive healthcare, promoting good oral hygiene as a vital health concern.

Ms. Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Colgate-Palmolive (India)'s Director of ESG & Communications, stresses the importance of public-private-policy partnerships in advancing preventative healthcare measures across Indian states. Each year, the program aims to reach over 10 million children, ensuring that every child has access to transformative oral health education, fostering confidence and wellness.

