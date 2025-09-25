Left Menu

US Treasury Sanctions Indian Nationals and Pharmacy for Fentanyl Trafficking

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on two Indian nationals and an online pharmacy for selling counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in the US. The accused collaborated with traffickers in the Dominican Republic and the US, marketing these pills as legitimate pharmaceuticals, further fueling the opioid crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:03 IST
The US Treasury has sanctioned two Indian nationals for supplying counterfeit prescription pills filled with fentanyl and other illicit drugs, further fueling the opioid crisis.

Sadiq Abbas Habib Sayyed and Khizar Mohammad Iqbal Shaikh collaborated with narcotics traffickers to sell these pills as discounted pharmaceuticals.

Their operations involved encrypted messaging platforms, marketing them as legitimate, while dealing in dangerous substances.

