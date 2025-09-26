Health Headlines: Global Updates and Breakthroughs
A roundup of significant health-related news highlights global developments, including Mexico's collaboration with the US to control screwworm, potential breakthroughs in liver transplants, and new medicine launches. Also covered are legal settlements involving Sanofi and privacy breaches by Google and Flo Health, among other pivotal health updates.
In recent developments, Mexico's Senasica confirmed a screwworm parasite case in Nuevo Leon, attributed to protocols established with the United States. The agreement led to frequent fly-trap checks, highlighting cross-border cooperation on animal health issues, according to statements made to Reuters.
Meanwhile, significant scientific progress may alter the success rate of liver transplants. A study involving mice suggests potential methods to combat ischemia-reperfusion injury – a frequent and dangerous complication during transplantation that triggers inflammation and organ failure.
On the corporate front, Eli Lilly halted a muscle-preserving drug trial due to strategic reasons, highlighting shifting priorities in the pharmaceutical industry. In response, shares of other biotech companies such as UniQure have surged with positive announcements about trial results for conditions like Huntington's disease.
