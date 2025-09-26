Left Menu

Alarming Levels of Triglycerides in Indian Children: A Stark Reality

A report by the Ministry of Statistics highlights the high prevalence of triglycerides in Indian children, with states like West Bengal and Assam reporting significant rates. The study, part of 'Children in India 2025', reveals troubling data on child health, literacy, and protection across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent government report has revealed startling levels of high triglycerides among Indian children aged 5-9, with states like Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, and the northeastern region showing the highest prevalence. This condition, known for elevating heart disease risk in later life, is seen in over a third of children in this age group.

The 'Children in India 2025' report, released during the 29th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organisations, provides a thorough assessment of child well-being across the nation. Compiled by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, it draws from extensive data sources such as the National Family Health Survey and the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey.

In addition to health metrics, the report also addresses issues of literacy and child protection. Currently, 63.1% of India's children and adolescents are literate, with notable improvements in education. However, challenges such as child crimes and protection continue to persist, necessitating focused intervention.

