Tripura to Boost Medical Education with Additional MBBS Seats
The Tripura government, led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, is set to expand its medical education by adding 50 more MBBS seats at the Agartala Govt Medical College. This initiative, backed by nearly approved NMC plans, is part of a broader strategy to enhance healthcare infrastructure in the state.
- Country:
- India
Tripura is poised to enhance its medical education offering as Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a significant proposal for 50 additional MBBS seats at the Agartala Govt Medical College (AGMC). This development comes as part of efforts to expand medical training facilities in the northeastern state.
The National Medical Council (NMC) has almost sanctioned the proposal, pending infrastructure improvements. Currently, AGMC has 150 MBBS seats alongside 115 postgraduate seats. A senior official noted that with necessary developments, admissions could commence in the next academic session.
In a related move to improve healthcare services, Chief Minister Saha highlighted current initiatives, including the appointment of 214 general duty medical officers and enhancement of human organ transplant services at GBP Hospital and AGMC, with successful kidney transplants already conducted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- MBBS
- seats
- Agartala
- medical
- college
- infrastructure
- NMC
- healthcare
- appointment
ALSO READ
India's Road to Sustainable Growth: Infrastructure Innovation
Switzerland's Humanitarian Move: Medical Aid for Gaza's Children
GAIL's Strategic Expansion: Boosting India's Energy Infrastructure
Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Major Road Infrastructure Project
Russian Air Strikes Disrupt Power in Ukraine: A Renewed Assault on Energy Infrastructure