Tripura to Boost Medical Education with Additional MBBS Seats

Tripura is poised to enhance its medical education offering as Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a significant proposal for 50 additional MBBS seats at the Agartala Govt Medical College (AGMC). This development comes as part of efforts to expand medical training facilities in the northeastern state.

The National Medical Council (NMC) has almost sanctioned the proposal, pending infrastructure improvements. Currently, AGMC has 150 MBBS seats alongside 115 postgraduate seats. A senior official noted that with necessary developments, admissions could commence in the next academic session.

In a related move to improve healthcare services, Chief Minister Saha highlighted current initiatives, including the appointment of 214 general duty medical officers and enhancement of human organ transplant services at GBP Hospital and AGMC, with successful kidney transplants already conducted.

