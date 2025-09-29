Left Menu

Budget Battle: The High-Stakes Standoff in Congress

The U.S. government faces a potential shutdown without a temporary funding fix as Republicans and Democrats clash over spending. President Trump meets Congress leaders, aiming to resolve the standoff. At risk are federal services and healthcare subsidies, impacting millions. Past shutdowns highlight ongoing political divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:37 IST
With the U.S. government on the brink of a shutdown, Republicans and Democrats in Congress are locked in a fierce standoff, showing no signs of reaching a deal on a temporary funding solution before the deadline on Tuesday night.

President Donald Trump is set to meet congressional leaders in a last-ditch effort to end the impasse that, if unresolved, could lead to federal furloughs and disrupted services. At the heart of the debate is a $1.7 trillion discretionary spending package and healthcare subsidies for millions under the Affordable Care Act.

The political tension underscores a broader battle that has simmered since Trump's inauguration, with Democrats using the shutdown threat to push for restored healthcare funding, while Republicans insist on passing a temporary spending measure first. With a history of 14 prior shutdowns, the stakes are high and the outcome uncertain.

