Budget Battle: The High-Stakes Standoff in Congress

With the U.S. government on the brink of a shutdown, Republicans and Democrats in Congress are locked in a fierce standoff, showing no signs of reaching a deal on a temporary funding solution before the deadline on Tuesday night.

President Donald Trump is set to meet congressional leaders in a last-ditch effort to end the impasse that, if unresolved, could lead to federal furloughs and disrupted services. At the heart of the debate is a $1.7 trillion discretionary spending package and healthcare subsidies for millions under the Affordable Care Act.

The political tension underscores a broader battle that has simmered since Trump's inauguration, with Democrats using the shutdown threat to push for restored healthcare funding, while Republicans insist on passing a temporary spending measure first. With a history of 14 prior shutdowns, the stakes are high and the outcome uncertain.