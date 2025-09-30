Left Menu

UK Government Rejects Sales Tax on Private Healthcare

The UK has decided against imposing a sales tax on private healthcare, confirmed Health Minister Wes Streeting, despite media speculation ahead of the November 26 budget. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is expected to increase taxes to address a significant fiscal gap but has committed to not raising VAT or income taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

