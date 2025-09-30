Rising Tide of Tragedies: Suicide Rates in 2023
In 2023, India reported 1,71,418 suicides, a slight increase from 2022. Major causes included family issues and illness. The highest numbers were in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal, and particularly affected were housewives and young adults. Economic and social challenges played significant roles.
India witnessed a marginal increase in suicide rates in 2023, as the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported 1,71,418 cases, with family problems and illness cited as primary causes.
Maharashtra led the statistics, followed by Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal, cumulatively accounting for nearly half of the total suicides.
Particularly affected were housewives and individuals aged 18 to 45. Economic factors such as bankruptcy, unemployment, and professional issues also contributed significantly to the distress leading to suicides.
