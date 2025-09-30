Rising Tide of Tragedies: Suicide Rates in 2023

India witnessed a marginal increase in suicide rates in 2023, as the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported 1,71,418 cases, with family problems and illness cited as primary causes.

Maharashtra led the statistics, followed by Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal, cumulatively accounting for nearly half of the total suicides.

Particularly affected were housewives and individuals aged 18 to 45. Economic factors such as bankruptcy, unemployment, and professional issues also contributed significantly to the distress leading to suicides.