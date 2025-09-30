Tragedy in Thane: Snakebite Claims Two Lives Amidst Allegations of Medical Negligence

A tragic incident unfolded in Dombivli town of Thane district, Maharashtra, as a four-and-a-half-year-old girl and her 24-year-old aunt succumbed to a venomous snakebite. The incident has sparked allegations of medical negligence.

On a fateful Sunday night, Pranvi Vicky Bhoir and her aunt, Shruti Anil Thakur, were bitten by a 'manyar' (cobra/common krait) snake while asleep. Rushed to Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's Shastri Nagar Hospital, they received immediate treatment.

Despite efforts by the medical staff, Bhoir's condition worsened and she tragically passed away enroute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital. Thakur succumbed to her injuries days later. Bereaved family members are demanding accountability, while hospital officials maintain that protocol was followed.

