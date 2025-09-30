Tragic Snakebite Deaths Spark Protest in Dombivli

A tragic incident unfolded in Dombivli, Maharashtra, as a four-year-old girl and her aunt succumbed to a venomous snakebite. The loss has led to public outrage, with accusations against hospitals for lacking anti-venom supplies.

The victims, Pranvi Vicky Bhoir and Shruti Anil Thakur, were reportedly bitten by a common krait while sleeping. Immediate treatment was initiated, but delays and the absence of proper medical provisions are blamed for their deaths.

Grieving relatives staged a protest, accusing local health officials of negligence. Hospital authorities denied these claims, but assured an in-depth investigation. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for improved healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)