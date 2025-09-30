Left Menu

Nationwide Health Campaign Transforms Millions: Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan's Success Story

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan has conducted over 11.31 lakh health camps nationwide, offering screenings and health services for over 6.51 crore citizens. The campaign, launched on September 17, focuses on screening for conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and various cancers, expanding healthcare access significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:47 IST
Nationwide Health Campaign Transforms Millions: Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan's Success Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan has conducted over 11.31 lakh health camps across India, attracting more than 6.51 crore citizens in its pursuit of improved nationwide healthcare.

Launched on September 17, the campaign has seen remarkable participation, reaching lakhs of women, children, and families with comprehensive health services, according to an official statement. Under this initiative, screenings were conducted for 1.44 crore citizens for hypertension, 1.41 crore for diabetes, and over 47 lakh women for breast and cervical cancers.

Oral cancer screening was administered to almost 58 lakh individuals, while nearly 1.28 crore children received essential vaccinations. The campaign also addressed anaemia, reaching over 93 lakh people, and conducted TB and sickle cell disease screenings for 71 lakh and 7.9 lakh citizens respectively. The issuance of more than 13 lakh new Ayushman/PM-JAY cards underscored the campaign's expansive reach and impact.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against TVK Leader Amid Karur Tragedy

Tensions Rise: Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against TVK Leader Ami...

 India
2
Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

 Ukraine
3
SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

 India
4
Empowering Elderly: Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons

Empowering Elderly: Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025