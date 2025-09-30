Nationwide Health Campaign Transforms Millions: Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan's Success Story

In an unprecedented move, the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan has conducted over 11.31 lakh health camps across India, attracting more than 6.51 crore citizens in its pursuit of improved nationwide healthcare.

Launched on September 17, the campaign has seen remarkable participation, reaching lakhs of women, children, and families with comprehensive health services, according to an official statement. Under this initiative, screenings were conducted for 1.44 crore citizens for hypertension, 1.41 crore for diabetes, and over 47 lakh women for breast and cervical cancers.

Oral cancer screening was administered to almost 58 lakh individuals, while nearly 1.28 crore children received essential vaccinations. The campaign also addressed anaemia, reaching over 93 lakh people, and conducted TB and sickle cell disease screenings for 71 lakh and 7.9 lakh citizens respectively. The issuance of more than 13 lakh new Ayushman/PM-JAY cards underscored the campaign's expansive reach and impact.