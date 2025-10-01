Left Menu

Biocon and Amgen Forge Path for Biosimilar Breakthroughs in Bone Health

Biotech company Biocon has entered into a license agreement with Amgen Inc. to commercialize two biosimilars, Bosaya and Aukelso, for osteoporosis and cancer-related bone conditions in the US. This follows a settlement of patent disputes. The launch is set for October 1, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:20 IST
Biocon and Amgen Forge Path for Biosimilar Breakthroughs in Bone Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move set to expand its reach in the biosimilars market, biotechnology firm Biocon has inked a pivotal agreement with Amgen Inc., authorizing the commercialisation of two important biosimilars in the United States. This collaboration is focused on Bosaya and Aukelso, both intended for treating osteoporosis and cancer-linked bone conditions.

The deal marks a significant resolution to existing patent litigation cases in the US District Court of New Jersey, allowing Biocon Biologics to introduce these products in the US market starting from October 1, 2025. The companies expressed mutual benefits, with Biocon set to strengthen its oncology portfolio and venture into the bone health sector.

The US Food and Drug Administration had green-lit the commercialisation of Bosaya and Aukelso as biosimilars equivalent to Amgen's Prolia and Xgeva. Following this announcement, Biocon's shares showed positive movement, reflecting market confidence in the Bengaluru-based firm's future prospects within therapeutic biosimilars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee Rebounds: Governor's Dovish Pause Boosts Currency, RBI Takes Strategic Steps

Rupee Rebounds: Governor's Dovish Pause Boosts Currency, RBI Takes Strategic...

 India
2
Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

 Global
3
Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert

Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert

 Tuvalu
4
Czech Election Could Shift Alliance Amidst Tensions

Czech Election Could Shift Alliance Amidst Tensions

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025