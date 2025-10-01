Biocon and Amgen Forge Path for Biosimilar Breakthroughs in Bone Health

In a strategic move set to expand its reach in the biosimilars market, biotechnology firm Biocon has inked a pivotal agreement with Amgen Inc., authorizing the commercialisation of two important biosimilars in the United States. This collaboration is focused on Bosaya and Aukelso, both intended for treating osteoporosis and cancer-linked bone conditions.

The deal marks a significant resolution to existing patent litigation cases in the US District Court of New Jersey, allowing Biocon Biologics to introduce these products in the US market starting from October 1, 2025. The companies expressed mutual benefits, with Biocon set to strengthen its oncology portfolio and venture into the bone health sector.

The US Food and Drug Administration had green-lit the commercialisation of Bosaya and Aukelso as biosimilars equivalent to Amgen's Prolia and Xgeva. Following this announcement, Biocon's shares showed positive movement, reflecting market confidence in the Bengaluru-based firm's future prospects within therapeutic biosimilars.

