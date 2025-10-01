Biocon and Amgen Forge Path for Biosimilar Breakthroughs in Bone Health
Biotech company Biocon has entered into a license agreement with Amgen Inc. to commercialize two biosimilars, Bosaya and Aukelso, for osteoporosis and cancer-related bone conditions in the US. This follows a settlement of patent disputes. The launch is set for October 1, 2025.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move set to expand its reach in the biosimilars market, biotechnology firm Biocon has inked a pivotal agreement with Amgen Inc., authorizing the commercialisation of two important biosimilars in the United States. This collaboration is focused on Bosaya and Aukelso, both intended for treating osteoporosis and cancer-linked bone conditions.
The deal marks a significant resolution to existing patent litigation cases in the US District Court of New Jersey, allowing Biocon Biologics to introduce these products in the US market starting from October 1, 2025. The companies expressed mutual benefits, with Biocon set to strengthen its oncology portfolio and venture into the bone health sector.
The US Food and Drug Administration had green-lit the commercialisation of Bosaya and Aukelso as biosimilars equivalent to Amgen's Prolia and Xgeva. Following this announcement, Biocon's shares showed positive movement, reflecting market confidence in the Bengaluru-based firm's future prospects within therapeutic biosimilars.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biocon
- Amgen
- biosimilars
- Bosaya
- Aukelso
- osteoporosis
- cancer
- bone health
- US FDA
- licensing
ALSO READ
Trump's Push for AI in Childhood Cancer Research
Maharashtra Boosts Cancer Care with New Policy and Economic Initiatives
Breakthrough in Bladder Cancer: Indian Study Validates Radiation Therapy Post-Surgery
Maharashtra Launches Ambitious Cancer Care Initiative
Empathy in Action: Yogi Adityanath's Immediate Aid to Cancer Patient