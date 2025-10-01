Roche Pharma's Billion-Franc Commitment: Catalyzing India's Healthcare and Innovation

In a strategic move to cement its presence in India, Roche Pharma has announced an investment of 1.5 billion Swiss Francs over the next five years. This decision signifies the healthcare giant's long-term commitment to India, highlighted during the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Prosperity Summit.

Francois du Toit, Roche Pharma Area Head for CEETRIS, emphasized the significance of the Indian market not only as a consumer base but also as an innovation hub. Currently employing over 5,000 people in the country, Roche aims to channel its resources into core areas, including crucial R&D efforts.

The company is also set to collaborate with key Indian healthcare initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, to widen access to its cutting-edge products. This move aligns with India's new free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association, enhancing bilateral trade relations effective from Wednesday.