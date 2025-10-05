Left Menu

Controversial Birth: Hospital Delivery Dispute in Maharashtra

A pregnant woman in Maharashtra's Beed reportedly delivered her baby outside a hospital's labour ward after being kept waiting, according to her family. The hospital denies the allegations, asserting that the birth occurred inside the ward. Discrepancies between the family's claims and the hospital's statement remain unresolved.

A pregnant woman in Maharashtra's Beed district allegedly had to deliver her baby outside the labour ward of a hospital after hospital staff reportedly kept her waiting, according to her family.

The hospital strongly refuted these claims, maintaining that the woman received appropriate medical care and that the delivery occurred within the confines of the labour ward.

While the woman's family contends that hospital staff ignored her condition, leading to an outside-the-ward delivery, hospital authorities insist that all due procedures were followed, with the delivery successfully taking place in the designated area.

