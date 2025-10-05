Controversial Birth: Hospital Delivery Dispute in Maharashtra

A pregnant woman in Maharashtra's Beed district allegedly had to deliver her baby outside the labour ward of a hospital after hospital staff reportedly kept her waiting, according to her family.

The hospital strongly refuted these claims, maintaining that the woman received appropriate medical care and that the delivery occurred within the confines of the labour ward.

While the woman's family contends that hospital staff ignored her condition, leading to an outside-the-ward delivery, hospital authorities insist that all due procedures were followed, with the delivery successfully taking place in the designated area.

(With inputs from agencies.)