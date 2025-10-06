CDC Shifts Vaccine Policy Under Kennedy's Influence

The CDC has revised its stance on COVID-19 vaccinations, promoting a more personalized approach where individuals decide on shots in consultation with healthcare providers. This shift comes following influence from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been critical of existing vaccine policies.

These new recommendations align with Kennedy's vision, reflecting significant changes at the CDC. Former director Susan Monarez, who resisted these changes, has been replaced, and the agency now follows a revamped advisory board largely composed of Kennedy's allies.

The updates also impact the immunization schedule for other vaccines such as the measles-mumps-rubella and varicella shots. While some worry that safety debates may lower vaccination rates, the American Academy of Pediatrics continues to advocate for COVID-19 vaccination in children, diverging from federal guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)