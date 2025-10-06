Delhi Takes Action on Cough Syrup Advisory for Child Safety
The Delhi government mandates strict adherence to the central advisory on cough syrup use in children after reports of child deaths due to contaminated products. Hospitals must comply to promote judicious prescribing and dispensing while prioritizing non-pharmacological care for acute illnesses in children.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has ordered both public and private hospitals to comply strictly with the central advisory on the rational use of cough syrups in children. This move follows recent child deaths and hospitalizations allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrup batches.
Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized the need for healthcare institutions to follow the Union Health Ministry's guidelines to prevent unnecessary use of these syrups among young patients. The advisory, dated October 3, highlighted that most acute illnesses in children are self-limiting and do not require pharmacological intervention.
The Union government urged states to promote careful prescribing and dispensing of cough syrups, especially for children under five years of age, stressing non-pharmacological treatments as primary care. Additionally, the ministry underscored the requirement for all syrup products to adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices and warned drug manufacturers of strict action for non-compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
