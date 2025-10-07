Left Menu

Outcry Over Children's Deaths Sparks Calls for Justice and Accountability

Following the alleged deaths of children due to a cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Congress demands a judicial probe, accountability from involved companies, and compensation for affected families. Accusations surface against state governments for protecting culpable pharmaceutical manufacturers without proper action or investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:24 IST
The Congress has called for a judicial probe and accountability after the reported deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, allegedly due to cough syrup consumption. They also demand compensation for the bereaved families and action against responsible companies.

The opposition accused the governments of these states of shielding the pharmaceutical companies involved without adequate investigation. Congress seeks an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing alleged negligence by government officials in addressing warnings about the purportedly dangerous syrup.

Pressure mounts as local lawmakers urge the identification of affected children and question the procurement of drugs from blacklisted companies. Despite suspension and transfers within the administrative ranks, further scrutiny and a comprehensive inquiry into the tragic incidents are demanded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

