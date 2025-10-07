Bridging the Insurance Gap: The Struggle for Robotic Joint Replacement Access
The insurance gap is preventing many Indians from opting for robotic joint replacement surgery, which offers advanced precision and faster recovery. Despite the technology's benefits and global adoption, lack of insurance support remains a barrier. Experts call for insurers to appreciate long-term savings and provide comprehensive coverage.
Doctors have identified insurance gaps as a major hurdle preventing Indian patients from accessing robotic joint replacement surgery, despite its proven advantages.
According to Dr. Milind Patil from Revival Bone and Joint Hospital, arthritis affects nearly 60 million Indians, yet less than 10% opt for joint replacements. Insurance, rather than medical limitations, remains the primary barrier.
Experts note that this advanced surgical technology, adopted globally and used in over 1.5 million procedures, is hindered by insufficient insurance support in India, impacting life decisions and overall family well-being.
At a recent event, Dr. Mudit Khanna of Wockhardt Hospital emphasized that patients should not be penalized for choosing robotic surgery due to its precision and faster recovery, and urged insurers to cover at least standard procedure costs.
Prof. Dr. Pradeep B. Bhosale from Nanavati Max Hospital argued for comprehensive insurance coverage to not only benefit patients but also reduce long-term healthcare costs through minimized revision surgeries thanks to the precision of robotic implants.
