Health Crisis at Parvatipuram: Solving the Mystery of Jaundice Outbreak

The administration of Parvatipuram Manyam district is investigating a jaundice outbreak among tribal girls' gurukul students after two deaths. A faecal contamination is suspected, and test results from Hyderabad and Vizianagaram are awaited. Measures include immediate medical attention, sanitization, and construction of additional facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:17 IST
Health Crisis at Parvatipuram: Solving the Mystery of Jaundice Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning health crisis, the Parvatipuram Manyam district is working to understand the cause of a jaundice outbreak that claimed two lives and affected 86 students at a tribal girls' gurukul school and hostel. Officials suspect faecal contamination and are awaiting test results to confirm.

The district administration, led by Collector N Prabhakar Reddy, has responded swiftly, hospitalizing affected students and enforcing comprehensive sanitization across the region. With conditions stabilizing, the focus remains on ensuring student health and preventing further spread. Construction of additional toilets and a reverse osmosis water plant are underway to improve facilities.

While the investigation continues, medical teams remain vigilant, monitoring students' health closely. Preventative measures include appointing local Auxiliary Nurse Midwives for ongoing student care. District-wide efforts have led to chlorinated water tanks, sanitized facilities, and additional construction, aiming to restore trust and safety in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

