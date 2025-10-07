Left Menu

Public Outrage Erupts Over Snake-Bite Fatalities at Dombivli Hospital

Protests erupted outside Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli after two snake-bite victims died allegedly due to a lack of anti-snake venom. Critics accused the hospital of negligence amidst its substantial budget. Local leaders and groups staged a symbolic protest, prompting promises of a detailed investigation.

  India

A significant public outcry unfolded in Dombivli as demonstrations took place outside the Shastri Nagar Hospital following the recent deaths of two individuals from snake bites.

The casualties, a young child and her aunt, reportedly died because the hospital lacked essential anti-snake venom injections. Allegations surfaced about absent medical staff when the victims were admitted.

In a display of unity, local political and social groups condemned the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for its alleged negligence, despite managing a substantial annual budget. An official investigation has been announced, with officials promising accountability for any discovered misconduct.

