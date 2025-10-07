Left Menu

Kerala Cracks Down on Substandard Medicines: A Public Health Alert

The Kerala government has banned medicines from Sresan Pharmaceuticals following license cancellation actions by Tamil Nadu's Drugs Controller. Respifresh TR sales were halted after being deemed substandard. Health Minister George urged against uncontrolled sales, emphasizing prescription necessity, amid children's deaths linked to toxic medication in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:48 IST
Kerala Cracks Down on Substandard Medicines: A Public Health Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has taken stringent measures by banning the distribution of medicines from Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals. This action follows the cancellation of the company's license by the Tamil Nadu Drugs Controller, Health Minister Veena George announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, the state halted the sales of Respifresh TR, a medication produced by a Gujarat-based firm, after it was found to be substandard. Minister George emphasized that strict actions will be taken against distributors violating the ban, urging the public to refrain from using these medicines.

The ban follows a tragic incident where 14 children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly died from consuming toxic cough syrup. Minister George stressed that any supply of medicine to children under 12 without proper prescriptions will face severe consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
2
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
3
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global
4
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025