Kerala Cracks Down on Substandard Medicines: A Public Health Alert
The Kerala government has banned medicines from Sresan Pharmaceuticals following license cancellation actions by Tamil Nadu's Drugs Controller. Respifresh TR sales were halted after being deemed substandard. Health Minister George urged against uncontrolled sales, emphasizing prescription necessity, amid children's deaths linked to toxic medication in Madhya Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government has taken stringent measures by banning the distribution of medicines from Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals. This action follows the cancellation of the company's license by the Tamil Nadu Drugs Controller, Health Minister Veena George announced on Tuesday.
Additionally, the state halted the sales of Respifresh TR, a medication produced by a Gujarat-based firm, after it was found to be substandard. Minister George emphasized that strict actions will be taken against distributors violating the ban, urging the public to refrain from using these medicines.
The ban follows a tragic incident where 14 children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly died from consuming toxic cough syrup. Minister George stressed that any supply of medicine to children under 12 without proper prescriptions will face severe consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
