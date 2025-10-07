Tragedy at SMS Hospital: Fire Claims Lives and Sparks Investigation

A destructive fire swept through the trauma centre of SMS Hospital, resulting in the tragic loss of six lives and substantial damage to infrastructure.

As repairs commenced, authorities, including the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission, demanded a detailed report on the incident. Meanwhile, a high-level committee launched a thorough investigation under the guidance of Medical Education Department Commissioner Iqbal Khan to determine the cause, evaluate the hospital's emergency response, and devise preventive measures.

Families of the victims, including Bahadur's relatives, voiced allegations of negligence against hospital staff, claiming that no immediate action was taken when the fire was first detected.

(With inputs from agencies.)