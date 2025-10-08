Left Menu

Toxic Alert: Unsafe Cough Syrups Pulled from Shelves in Telangana

The Drugs Control Administration in Telangana has alerted the public against two cough syrups adulterated with a toxic substance, Diethylene Glycol (DEG). Prompted by lab reports from Madhya Pradesh, citizens are urged to cease use immediately and report possession to authorities. The products were manufactured in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:27 IST
Toxic Alert: Unsafe Cough Syrups Pulled from Shelves in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant health alert, the Drugs Control Administration of Telangana has issued a public warning against the use of two cough syrups alleged to contain Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic substance that can jeopardize health.

Lab results from Madhya Pradesh's Drug Testing Laboratory in Bhopal prompted the alert. These results have identified the syrups, 'Relife' and 'Respifresh TR', as dangerously adulterated, compounding the urgency of the advisory.

Manufactured by companies in Gujarat, these products have now been categorized under a 'Stop Use Notice'. Authorities urge citizens to halt usage and report any possession of these cough syrups to local drug control officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Software Engineer's Untimely Demise

Tragic End: Software Engineer's Untimely Demise

 India
2
'Neeriddre Nale': A Revolutionary Initiative for Water Conservation in Karnataka

'Neeriddre Nale': A Revolutionary Initiative for Water Conservation in Karna...

 India
3
Taliban's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits India

Taliban's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits India

 Global
4
India Eyes Mars: Mangalyaan 2 Project Timeline Unveiled

India Eyes Mars: Mangalyaan 2 Project Timeline Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025