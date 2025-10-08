Toxic Alert: Unsafe Cough Syrups Pulled from Shelves in Telangana

In a significant health alert, the Drugs Control Administration of Telangana has issued a public warning against the use of two cough syrups alleged to contain Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic substance that can jeopardize health.

Lab results from Madhya Pradesh's Drug Testing Laboratory in Bhopal prompted the alert. These results have identified the syrups, 'Relife' and 'Respifresh TR', as dangerously adulterated, compounding the urgency of the advisory.

Manufactured by companies in Gujarat, these products have now been categorized under a 'Stop Use Notice'. Authorities urge citizens to halt usage and report any possession of these cough syrups to local drug control officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)