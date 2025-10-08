Toxic Alert: Unsafe Cough Syrups Pulled from Shelves in Telangana
The Drugs Control Administration in Telangana has alerted the public against two cough syrups adulterated with a toxic substance, Diethylene Glycol (DEG). Prompted by lab reports from Madhya Pradesh, citizens are urged to cease use immediately and report possession to authorities. The products were manufactured in Gujarat.
In a significant health alert, the Drugs Control Administration of Telangana has issued a public warning against the use of two cough syrups alleged to contain Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic substance that can jeopardize health.
Lab results from Madhya Pradesh's Drug Testing Laboratory in Bhopal prompted the alert. These results have identified the syrups, 'Relife' and 'Respifresh TR', as dangerously adulterated, compounding the urgency of the advisory.
Manufactured by companies in Gujarat, these products have now been categorized under a 'Stop Use Notice'. Authorities urge citizens to halt usage and report any possession of these cough syrups to local drug control officials.
