DCGI Urges Rigorous Testing After Fatal Cough Syrup Contamination

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has called for stringent testing of pharmaceutical raw materials and finished products following multiple child deaths caused by contaminated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The advisory highlights lapses in batch testing and emphasizes adherence to drug regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued a stern directive to all state and Union Territory drug controllers, demanding rigorous testing of raw materials and finished pharmaceutical formulations before they reach the market. This follows the tragic deaths of children attributed to contaminated cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A devastating report revealed that five children in Madhya Pradesh are critically ill, with 20 fatalities linked to kidney infections from consuming the tainted syrup, which contained harmful substances Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG). Meanwhile, three deaths in Rajasthan are also under scrutiny.

The DCGI's advisory highlighted a concerning trend during inspections, finding that many manufacturers fail to test each batch of excipients and active ingredients against prescribed standards. The advisory has renewed focus on compliance with drug quality regulations, urging enhanced oversight by drug controllers and manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

