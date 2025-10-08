DCGI Urges Rigorous Testing After Fatal Cough Syrup Contamination

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued a stern directive to all state and Union Territory drug controllers, demanding rigorous testing of raw materials and finished pharmaceutical formulations before they reach the market. This follows the tragic deaths of children attributed to contaminated cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A devastating report revealed that five children in Madhya Pradesh are critically ill, with 20 fatalities linked to kidney infections from consuming the tainted syrup, which contained harmful substances Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG). Meanwhile, three deaths in Rajasthan are also under scrutiny.

The DCGI's advisory highlighted a concerning trend during inspections, finding that many manufacturers fail to test each batch of excipients and active ingredients against prescribed standards. The advisory has renewed focus on compliance with drug quality regulations, urging enhanced oversight by drug controllers and manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)