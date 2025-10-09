Left Menu

China's Golden Week Breaks Tourism and Spending Records

During the Golden Week holiday, celebrating the mid-autumn festival and China's national day, total spending reached 809 billion yuan ($113.52 billion). The culture and tourism ministry reported that 888 million trips occurred over the eight-day period, marking significant tourism and economic activity.

China's Golden Week holiday, celebrating both the mid-autumn festival and the national day, saw a significant economic boost with total spending reaching 809 billion yuan, equivalent to $113.52 billion. The data was released by China's culture and tourism ministry on Thursday.

The ministry's report highlighted that 888 million trips were made throughout the eight-day celebration period, which concluded on a Wednesday. This reflects a remarkable surge in both domestic tourism and consumer spending.

The figures underscore the vitality of the Chinese tourism sector and its contribution to the national economy, especially during prominent holiday seasons. Current exchange rates approximate the conversion at $1 for 7.1262 Chinese yuan renminbi.

