Arrest of Pharma Owner Linked to Deadly Cough Syrup Scandal

Ranganathan, owner of Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu, was arrested for allegedly producing adulterated 'Coldrif' cough syrup. The product is connected to child fatalities across several states. Joint efforts by Madhya Pradesh and Chennai police led to his capture and he is to be investigated further in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ranganathan, the owner of Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu, has been detained by the Madhya Pradesh police, with assistance from Chennai authorities, on allegations related to adulterated cough syrup distribution. His arrest was executed during the early hours of Thursday.

The investigation revealed that 'Coldrif' cough syrup, produced by his company, is allegedly linked to the deaths of children in various states. A joint operation by the two police forces tracked Ranganathan, culminating in a midnight raid and his subsequent capture.

Currently held at the Sunguvarchatram police station, Ranganathan waits for a transit permit. The Madhya Pradesh police plan to escort him back to their state for a comprehensive inquiry into the scandal that has raised public health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

