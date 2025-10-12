Unlocking the Secrets of Ageing: The Social Connection

The latest research underscores a surprising factor shaping human longevity: social connections. At Loughborough University's medical school, insights from Professor Luigi Ferrucci highlight how lifestyle choices can slow the ageing process, emphasizing the role of strong social ties in maintaining health.

Published alongside Ferrucci's talk, an American study of over 2,000 adults delves into 'cumulative social advantage' (CSA), which measures the depth of individuals' social relationships. Results show a correlation between robust social networks and slower biological ageing, with reduced inflammation levels as a key finding.

The implications extend beyond individual practices. Social and economic inequalities also influence ageing, prompting calls for policies that address education and poverty while encouraging personal efforts to strengthen community bonds. These findings reinforce the evolutionary importance of social interactions in human survival and wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)