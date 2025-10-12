Left Menu

Unlocking the Secrets of Ageing: The Social Connection

A new study highlights the impact of social connections on ageing, suggesting that staying socially engaged can slow biological ageing and reduce inflammation. This underscores the importance of lifestyle in longevity, emphasizing that social and economic factors play a critical role in how we age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Loughborough | Updated: 12-10-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 08:32 IST
Unlocking the Secrets of Ageing: The Social Connection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The latest research underscores a surprising factor shaping human longevity: social connections. At Loughborough University's medical school, insights from Professor Luigi Ferrucci highlight how lifestyle choices can slow the ageing process, emphasizing the role of strong social ties in maintaining health.

Published alongside Ferrucci's talk, an American study of over 2,000 adults delves into 'cumulative social advantage' (CSA), which measures the depth of individuals' social relationships. Results show a correlation between robust social networks and slower biological ageing, with reduced inflammation levels as a key finding.

The implications extend beyond individual practices. Social and economic inequalities also influence ageing, prompting calls for policies that address education and poverty while encouraging personal efforts to strengthen community bonds. These findings reinforce the evolutionary importance of social interactions in human survival and wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold 'Dead Cat Diplomacy' with Netanyahu and Hamas

Trump's Bold 'Dead Cat Diplomacy' with Netanyahu and Hamas

 United Kingdom
2
Sikkim's Taungyadar Legacy: A Forest Settlement Dilemma

Sikkim's Taungyadar Legacy: A Forest Settlement Dilemma

 India
3
Clash in the South China Sea: A Maritime Showdown

Clash in the South China Sea: A Maritime Showdown

 Philippines
4
Trade Tensions Escalate: The Rare Earth Rut

Trade Tensions Escalate: The Rare Earth Rut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025