Unlocking the Secrets of Ageing: The Social Connection
A new study highlights the impact of social connections on ageing, suggesting that staying socially engaged can slow biological ageing and reduce inflammation. This underscores the importance of lifestyle in longevity, emphasizing that social and economic factors play a critical role in how we age.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The latest research underscores a surprising factor shaping human longevity: social connections. At Loughborough University's medical school, insights from Professor Luigi Ferrucci highlight how lifestyle choices can slow the ageing process, emphasizing the role of strong social ties in maintaining health.
Published alongside Ferrucci's talk, an American study of over 2,000 adults delves into 'cumulative social advantage' (CSA), which measures the depth of individuals' social relationships. Results show a correlation between robust social networks and slower biological ageing, with reduced inflammation levels as a key finding.
The implications extend beyond individual practices. Social and economic inequalities also influence ageing, prompting calls for policies that address education and poverty while encouraging personal efforts to strengthen community bonds. These findings reinforce the evolutionary importance of social interactions in human survival and wellbeing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CDC Layoffs and Reversals: A Public Health Rollercoaster Amid Government Shutdown
Tiger Woods Undergoes Seventh Back Surgery: Health Restored, Future Unclear
Delhi Government Strengthens Healthcare with Key Initiatives
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Revamps Healthcare Infrastructure Amid Criticisms of Past Neglect
The Silent Strain of EMI: How Debt Challenges Mental Health in India