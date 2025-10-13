Tragic Incident: Infant's Death in Telangana Sparks Vaccine Concerns

A tragic incident occurred in Sangareddy district of Telangana, where a three-month-old infant died following the administration of pulse polio drops. Initial reports from health officials suggest that aspiration leading to asphyxia was the likely cause, not the vaccine itself.

The infant's parents alleged that their child passed away within 20 minutes of receiving the vaccination, a claim health officials have denied. The infant was observed without any concerns for about half an hour at the local health center before being taken home.

Upon returning home, the parents reported incessant crying and vomiting, prompting them to seek private medical attention. The private doctor identified severe symptoms, and the infant was declared dead shortly thereafter. Additional children at the same booth reported no adverse effects from the vaccine, and an official examination is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)