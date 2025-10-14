Tragic Journey: Father's Heartbreak in Ramban

In a tragic turn of events, a father tragically lost his life to a heart attack after his son collapsed in his lap during a journey to the hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in the Tethar area of Banihal, where Shabir Ahmed Gania, 45, was desperately trying to get medical help for his ailing son, Sahil Ahmed, 14. As the teenager unexpectedly collapsed, Shabir succumbed to a heart attack, unable to endure the emotional shock.

Authorities reported that both father and son were declared dead upon arrival at the sub-district hospital in Banihal, marking a tragic day for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)