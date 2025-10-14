Left Menu

Tragic Journey: Father's Heartbreak in Ramban

In a heart-wrenching incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, a father suffered a fatal heart attack upon witnessing his son's collapse while en route to a hospital. The incident took place in Tethar, Banihal. Both were pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:52 IST
Tragic Journey: Father's Heartbreak in Ramban
Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a father tragically lost his life to a heart attack after his son collapsed in his lap during a journey to the hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in the Tethar area of Banihal, where Shabir Ahmed Gania, 45, was desperately trying to get medical help for his ailing son, Sahil Ahmed, 14. As the teenager unexpectedly collapsed, Shabir succumbed to a heart attack, unable to endure the emotional shock.

Authorities reported that both father and son were declared dead upon arrival at the sub-district hospital in Banihal, marking a tragic day for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Massive Asset Discrepancy Revealed

Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Massive Asset Discrepancy Revealed

 India
3
Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

 India
4
IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025