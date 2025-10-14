Left Menu

Return of Fallen: Gaza's Painful Homecoming

The first batch of bodies of Palestinians killed during the Gaza war has been returned to the enclave by Israel, as reported by local health authorities. Israel still holds hundreds of bodies, including fighters involved in the October 7, 2023, attack and subsequent fighting.

The initial group of Palestinian bodies from the Gaza war has been returned to the enclave after being released by Israel, according to local health authorities.

Reports indicate that Israel currently retains hundreds of bodies, including those of fighters who participated in the attack on October 7, 2023, and the ensuing battles.

This development comes as part of the continuing tensions and the complex humanitarian situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

