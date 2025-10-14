Return of Fallen: Gaza's Painful Homecoming
The first batch of bodies of Palestinians killed during the Gaza war has been returned to the enclave by Israel, as reported by local health authorities. Israel still holds hundreds of bodies, including fighters involved in the October 7, 2023, attack and subsequent fighting.
This development comes as part of the continuing tensions and the complex humanitarian situation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
