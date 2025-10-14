Left Menu

Medicine: A Harmonious Blend of Compassion, Science, and Service

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized that medicine combines compassion, science, and service during Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute's convocation. Urging stronger medical institutions, she advocated integrating traditional systems with modern technology for humane healthcare. Patel also called for rural service and free treatment commitments from doctors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:36 IST
Highlighting the true essence of medical practice, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel stated that medicine transcends mere treatment and is a harmonious blend of compassion, science, and service.

At the second convocation ceremony of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), she stressed the foundational role of strong medical institutions in national progress, as they ensure the health of citizens.

Advocating for integrating traditional Indian medical systems such as Ayurveda with modern technology, Patel encouraged innovation and research in medical institutions to create a humane healthcare system.

The governor, while conferring degrees to 297 graduates and awarding medals to distinguished achievers, remarked on the moral dimension of the medical profession, describing it as a devotion to humanity rather than just a career.

She urged doctors to treat patients with empathy and advocated for service in rural areas, along with an annual commitment to treat a few patients for free from those in the private sector.

During the event, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak congratulated meritorious students and praised the institute's progress and the governor's leadership in achieving higher academic standards across state universities.

