Medicine: A Harmonious Blend of Compassion, Science, and Service
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized that medicine combines compassion, science, and service during Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute's convocation. Urging stronger medical institutions, she advocated integrating traditional systems with modern technology for humane healthcare. Patel also called for rural service and free treatment commitments from doctors.
- Country:
- India
Highlighting the true essence of medical practice, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel stated that medicine transcends mere treatment and is a harmonious blend of compassion, science, and service.
At the second convocation ceremony of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), she stressed the foundational role of strong medical institutions in national progress, as they ensure the health of citizens.
Advocating for integrating traditional Indian medical systems such as Ayurveda with modern technology, Patel encouraged innovation and research in medical institutions to create a humane healthcare system.
The governor, while conferring degrees to 297 graduates and awarding medals to distinguished achievers, remarked on the moral dimension of the medical profession, describing it as a devotion to humanity rather than just a career.
She urged doctors to treat patients with empathy and advocated for service in rural areas, along with an annual commitment to treat a few patients for free from those in the private sector.
During the event, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak congratulated meritorious students and praised the institute's progress and the governor's leadership in achieving higher academic standards across state universities.
- READ MORE ON:
- medicine
- compassion
- science
- service
- RMLIMS
- Anandiben Patel
- healthcare
- innovation
- research
- education
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Healthcare Payments: An App for Online Medical Transactions
Pioneering Affordable Healthcare: Saveetha and Apollo's Revolutionary Tie-up
Chandan Healthcare Embarks on Growth Path with Rs 104.13 Crore Fundraise
Empowering the Next Wave: IIIT Hyderabad's IoT-AI Healthcare Workshop
Himachal Pradesh Revolutionizes Healthcare with New App for Seamless Services