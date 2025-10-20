Left Menu

Tragic Aftermath: Contaminated Cough Syrup Claims Lives of 24 Children

Ranganathan Govindan, owner of a Tamil Nadu-based firm, is in judicial custody after his company produced contaminated cough syrup linked to the deaths of over 20 children in Madhya Pradesh. A special investigation team is probing the case alongside other involved parties, as legal proceedings and suspensions ensue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhindwara | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:12 IST
Tragic Aftermath: Contaminated Cough Syrup Claims Lives of 24 Children
  • Country:
  • India

A Tamil Nadu-based businessman, Ranganathan Govindan, has been remanded in judicial custody following the tragic demise of over 20 children in Madhya Pradesh due to a contaminated cough syrup manufactured by his company.

The cough syrup, 'Coldrif,' was linked to kidney failures causing the deaths, prompting officials to launch a special investigation. The local court rejected the bail plea of Dr Praveen Soni, who prescribed the drug, leading him to seek a higher court's intervention.

State authorities have taken disciplinary actions, resulting in the suspension of two drug inspectors and a deputy director, underlining the seriousness of the incident and the ongoing investigation into the pharmaceutical negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025