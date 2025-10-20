Tragic Aftermath: Contaminated Cough Syrup Claims Lives of 24 Children

A Tamil Nadu-based businessman, Ranganathan Govindan, has been remanded in judicial custody following the tragic demise of over 20 children in Madhya Pradesh due to a contaminated cough syrup manufactured by his company.

The cough syrup, 'Coldrif,' was linked to kidney failures causing the deaths, prompting officials to launch a special investigation. The local court rejected the bail plea of Dr Praveen Soni, who prescribed the drug, leading him to seek a higher court's intervention.

State authorities have taken disciplinary actions, resulting in the suspension of two drug inspectors and a deputy director, underlining the seriousness of the incident and the ongoing investigation into the pharmaceutical negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)