Tragic Aftermath: Contaminated Cough Syrup Claims Lives of 24 Children
Ranganathan Govindan, owner of a Tamil Nadu-based firm, is in judicial custody after his company produced contaminated cough syrup linked to the deaths of over 20 children in Madhya Pradesh. A special investigation team is probing the case alongside other involved parties, as legal proceedings and suspensions ensue.
- Country:
- India
A Tamil Nadu-based businessman, Ranganathan Govindan, has been remanded in judicial custody following the tragic demise of over 20 children in Madhya Pradesh due to a contaminated cough syrup manufactured by his company.
The cough syrup, 'Coldrif,' was linked to kidney failures causing the deaths, prompting officials to launch a special investigation. The local court rejected the bail plea of Dr Praveen Soni, who prescribed the drug, leading him to seek a higher court's intervention.
State authorities have taken disciplinary actions, resulting in the suspension of two drug inspectors and a deputy director, underlining the seriousness of the incident and the ongoing investigation into the pharmaceutical negligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
