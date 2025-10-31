Health Biotech Limited Shines at CPHI Frankfurt 2025: A Global Pharmaceutical Powerhouse
Health Biotech Limited, an Indian pharmaceutical company, successfully showcased its innovative products at CPHI Frankfurt 2025, a notable global pharmaceutical event. The company, celebrated for its expansive range of cost-effective, high-quality drugs, strengthened its global presence through strategic partnerships and its commitment to scientific excellence and quality.
- Country:
- India
Health Biotech Limited, an eminent pharmaceutical company from India, made significant strides at the CPHI Frankfurt 2025. The event, themed 'Shaping Pharma's Future', united industry leaders and innovators from around the world, spotlighting Health Biotech's prowess in research-driven pharmaceutical manufacturing.
The company received enthusiastic responses, particularly for its injectable product line and manufacturing capabilities. Managing Director Mr. Parmjit Arora praised the event for fostering dialogues with global partners committed to quality and innovation, underscoring Health Biotech's progress in research-led manufacturing.
Established in 2005 in Baddi, India, Health Biotech has built a reputation for producing high-quality, affordable generic and innovative medications. Its growth trajectory includes advancements in areas like oncology and hormone therapies, evidenced by its compliance with international standards and its success at CPHI Frankfurt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Northern Railway's E-Auction Innovation Enhances Revenue and Passenger Amenities
Boosting Innovation: India's Push to Strengthen the DeepTech Ecosystem
Rela Hospital Unveils Life-Saving Stroke Care Innovations
Empowering Artisans: Odisha's Call for Innovation in Handlooms and Handicrafts
NHA Showcases AI Innovations for Transparency in India’s Digital Health System