Left Menu

Health Biotech Limited Shines at CPHI Frankfurt 2025: A Global Pharmaceutical Powerhouse

Health Biotech Limited, an Indian pharmaceutical company, successfully showcased its innovative products at CPHI Frankfurt 2025, a notable global pharmaceutical event. The company, celebrated for its expansive range of cost-effective, high-quality drugs, strengthened its global presence through strategic partnerships and its commitment to scientific excellence and quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:04 IST
Health Biotech Limited Shines at CPHI Frankfurt 2025: A Global Pharmaceutical Powerhouse
  • Country:
  • India

Health Biotech Limited, an eminent pharmaceutical company from India, made significant strides at the CPHI Frankfurt 2025. The event, themed 'Shaping Pharma's Future', united industry leaders and innovators from around the world, spotlighting Health Biotech's prowess in research-driven pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The company received enthusiastic responses, particularly for its injectable product line and manufacturing capabilities. Managing Director Mr. Parmjit Arora praised the event for fostering dialogues with global partners committed to quality and innovation, underscoring Health Biotech's progress in research-led manufacturing.

Established in 2005 in Baddi, India, Health Biotech has built a reputation for producing high-quality, affordable generic and innovative medications. Its growth trajectory includes advancements in areas like oncology and hormone therapies, evidenced by its compliance with international standards and its success at CPHI Frankfurt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025