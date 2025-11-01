Left Menu

Maharashtra Takes Bold Step to Eradicate Leprosy by 2027

The Maharashtra government has declared leprosy a 'notifiable disease,' requiring all cases to be reported to health authorities. With a target to eradicate leprosy by 2027, timely diagnosis and treatment are emphasized to prevent disability. The state highlights collaboration among healthcare professionals for effective management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 23:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has made leprosy a 'notifiable disease,' obligating health workers to report every diagnosed case to officials. This step reflects a concerted effort to control and eventually eradicate the disease by 2027.

Under new regulations, fresh leprosy cases must be reported within two weeks to various health departments, ensuring quick action and treatment. The disease, caused by the microbacterium lepri, is contagious and can lead to disability if not managed promptly.

The government urges all healthcare professionals, including doctors and health workers, to focus on proper treatment and follow-up of patients, as well as administer post-exposure prophylaxis to individuals in contact with them. So far, 7,863 new cases and 13,010 ongoing treatments have been reported this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

