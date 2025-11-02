Left Menu

Call for Justice: Suspend System Failures, Not Doctors, in Jharkhand Transfusion Scandal

The Jharkhand State Health Services Association is urging the state government to revoke the suspension of health officials following a blood transfusion incident that infected five children with HIV. They attribute the situation to systemic failures and call for an impartial investigation rather than punitive measures against individual doctors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:14 IST
  • India

The Jharkhand State Health Services Association (JHASA) has made an urgent appeal to the state government, asking for the revocation of suspensions imposed on health officials. This follows a serious incident where five children with thalassemia in West Singhbhum district were reportedly infected with HIV after blood transfusions.

During an emergency meeting at the IMA Hall, government doctors questioned the systemic failures that led to this health crisis. They demanded a fair investigation and voiced their protest against suspensions issued by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on October 26.

Thakur Mrityunjay Singh, secretary of JHASA, cited previous cases to emphasize the ongoing nature of the issue, advocating for system upgrades and enhanced testing technology to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

