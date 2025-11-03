Absentee Doctors Spark Inquiry & Public Protest in Ramban

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district have launched an investigation into the alleged absenteeism of three doctors stationing at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Khari. The issue came to the forefront following a road accident in a remote village. Five individuals, including women and children, sustained serious injuries when their vehicle overturned.

All injured parties were initially transported to the PHC for immediate medical care. However, the lack of MBBS doctors necessitated referrals to a sub-district hospital in Banihal, prompting protests from local residents who claimed only a BUMS doctor was available.

Responding to public discontent, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mohammad Naseeb has ordered an inquiry to examine the absenteeism allegations, emphasizing the impermissibility of compromised public health services in remote locations. Consequently, the involved medical officers were issued explanation notices, with their salaries being withheld until the probe concludes.