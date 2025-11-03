Hospital Chaos: Double Oxygen Pipeline Explosions Prompt Closure

In a dramatic turn of events, a private hospital in Sector 66 has been shut down after its medical oxygen pipeline exploded twice within 15 hours, health authorities reported on Monday.

Fortunately, no casualties resulted from the explosions. Following the second blast, all patients were hurriedly moved to other hospitals, according to health officials. The first explosion occurred near the ICU due to a short circuit on Sunday, affecting the 49-bed facility located in the Phase 3 area.

Leading the on-ground response were Chief Medical Officer Narendra Kumar and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chandan Soni, who inspected the damage. They confirmed the hospital's immediate closure and license suspension, citing management negligence. An investigative committee has been formed to delve deeper into the issue.

