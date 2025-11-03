Left Menu

Hospital Chaos: Double Oxygen Pipeline Explosions Prompt Closure

A private hospital in Sector 66 was sealed and its license suspended after its oxygen pipeline exploded twice within 15 hours. No injuries were reported. Patients were transferred to other facilities. A joint committee is investigating the incident for potential negligence by hospital management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:04 IST
Hospital Chaos: Double Oxygen Pipeline Explosions Prompt Closure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a private hospital in Sector 66 has been shut down after its medical oxygen pipeline exploded twice within 15 hours, health authorities reported on Monday.

Fortunately, no casualties resulted from the explosions. Following the second blast, all patients were hurriedly moved to other hospitals, according to health officials. The first explosion occurred near the ICU due to a short circuit on Sunday, affecting the 49-bed facility located in the Phase 3 area.

Leading the on-ground response were Chief Medical Officer Narendra Kumar and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chandan Soni, who inspected the damage. They confirmed the hospital's immediate closure and license suspension, citing management negligence. An investigative committee has been formed to delve deeper into the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025